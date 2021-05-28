TKR 2021 Players List: Complete list of Trinbago Knight Riders players for CPL 2021

While Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) retained most of their players ahead of the CPL 2021, they also added a few new names to their team for this season. With a strong squad in place, the Riders will be looking to successfully defend the title they won at the Caribbean Premier League last year.

Caribbean pace bowler Ravi Rampaul is among the players to join the Trinbago Knight Riders this season. The franchise also signed Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane ahead of the CPL 2021 Draft.

The Knight Riders strengthened their all-rounders' section by acquiring the services of Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza. Wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin had joined the Trinidad and Tobago-based CPL franchise in the trade window last month.

Meanwhile, the likes of Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have been retained by the franchise. Interestingly, the Trinbago Knight Riders let go of their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in the trade window. They traded Bravo to the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots to earn Ramdin's services in return.

Although the Knight Riders will miss the experience of DJ Bravo in CPL 2021, they have some reliable options like Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Isuru Udana and Ravi Rampaul in their pace attack. The Knight Riders also have a brilliant spin attack, whereas their batting department features some hard-hitters.

TKR had the strongest squad in last year's competition. They won all of their league matches before going on to win the semifinals and the final too. The team will start as the favorites to win the crown in CPL 2021 as well.

Here's a look at their full squad for the upcoming season.

TKR full squad and player list for CPL 2021

Can Kieron Pollard's team win another CPL trophy?

TKR's squad for IPL 2021: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Leonardo Julian and Sandeep Lamichanne.