TNPL 2021, CSG vs ITT: R Sathish stars with 5-fer and stunning catch before rain plays spoilsport again

Veteran all-rounder R Sathish made a splash for the Chepauk Super Gillies in their 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) encounter against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, but rain had the final say at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Only 16.2 overs of play were possible on Tuesday, only one day after the season opener between the Lyca Kovai Kings and the Salem Spartans was washed out after 18 overs. The Super Gillies will feel hard done by as they were firmly in control of the contest and - barring a miracle - would've coasted to a massive win.

Sathish took the new ball for the defending champions and struck off the second ball of the innings, sending S Dinesh back to the pavilion for a duck. The 40-year-old dismissed S Aravind and Francis Rokins in his second over before scalping the wicket of Tushar Raheja in his third. Finally, he trapped R Rajkumar in front shortly after the powerplay ended to record the second-best figures in the history of the TNPL.

In the midst of his bowling exploits, Sathish plucked a stunning diving catch at slip off the bowling of Dev Rahul to dismiss S Siddharth. It was a truly incredible performance from the former Indian Premier League star, who has been one of the best TNPL players since the league's inception five years ago.

When the match was called off, the Tamizhans were placed at 64/7. The teams earned one point apiece and are level with the other two franchises which have played in TNPL 2021.

TNPL 2021: Will rain stay away on the third day of the tournament?

The second best figures in #TNPL and the 8th bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in the tournament! #ShriramCapitalTNPL2021 #CSGvITT pic.twitter.com/UtTCkqFHt9 — TNPL (@TNPremierLeague) July 20, 2021

The Nellai Royal Kings take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the third match of TNPL 2021 on Wednesday, July 21 at Chepauk. Rain has been forecast for the encounter once again, although some weather reports suggest that a curtailed completed game should be possible.

