TNPL 2021: Murali Vijay and Anirudha Srikkanth pull out due to personal reasons

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) outfit Ruby Trichy Warriors will miss the services of experienced duo Murali Vijay and Anirudha Srikkanth. Both players have pulled out of the season due to personal reasons.

The Tiruchirapalli-based club have roped in all-rounder Varun Totadri and talented youngster S. Kesav Krishna as Vijay and Srikkanth's replacements for the 2021 edition of the TNPL.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors will have to re-think their opening pairing after losing two key players ahead of the season. With that said, the onus will be on the younger and inexperienced players to score runs in bulk for the Warriors.

The club's mentor Sreekumar Nair had high hopes pinned on Varun Totadri and S. Kesav Krishna. He revealed that he was hoping they would come good in the upcoming edition of the TNPL. After the team’s practice session on Wednesday, the former Kerala all-rounder said:

“Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, we couldn’t get both the stalwarts (Vijay and Anirudha) available for the tournament. We needed certain gaps to be filled so that’s one of the reasons why we have gone for the two replacements."

Meanwhile, TNPL club Chepauk Super Gillies have sustained a blow ahead of the season. Chepauk's wicket-keeper Ram Arvindh was ruled out of the tournament, having sustained a finger injury during a training session with the club.

The defending champions have roped in left-arm spinner R. Ajith Kumar as a replacement for the 20-year-old wicket-keeper batsman.

TNPL 2021 to commence on July 19

The 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will get underway on 19th July. The Lyca Kovai Kings will face the Salem Spartans in the season opener.

All matches will take place behind closed doors at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This decision was taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar