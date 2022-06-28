TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash and P Saravana Kumar claim the top spots – Updated after Match 6

In the sixth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, on Monday, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors in a close fought game to get off to a winning start. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli hosted this exciting contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Ruby Trichy Warriors posted 157/6 on the board. Murali Vijay top-scored with 34 for the Warriors. Aswin Crist picked up two wickets for the Tamizhans.

The IDream Tirrupur Tamizhans had a shaky start but contributions from Subramanian Anand (35), Tushar Raheja (42*), and M Mohammed (29*) helped them get across the line in the penultimate over.

P Saravana Kumar ended up with three wickets and M Mathivannan also chipped in with two scalps, but they failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Hari Nishanth in action in TNPL (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

Nothing has changed in the most runs list as Laxmesha Suryaprakash of Nellai Royal Kings leads the chart with 97 runs in two games. He averages 48.5 with the bat and is looking solid for them.

Sanjay Yadav and Hari Nishanth follow him in the list with 87 and 85 runs respectively. Uthirasamy Sasidev is at fourth spot and Nidhish Rajagopal of the Ruby Trichy Warriors has jumped to the fifth spot.

He scored 64 in their first game but only managed to score two against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He will look to score big in his next outing.

TNPL 2022 most wickets

P Saravana Kumar in action (Image Courtesy: Sportstar - The Hindu)

P Saravana Kumar of the Ruby Trichy Warriors has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list of the sixth edition of the TNPL. He picked up just one wicket in their opening game but got three in the match against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He tried hard but his side couldn’t defend 158.

Sanjay Yadav has slipped to the second spot. He has three wickets in two games so far and averages 17 with the ball for the Nellai Royal Kings. R Alexander also has three wickets to his name and is placed third on the list.

Kiran Akash of Madurai Panthers is at the fourth position after his impressive show against the Chepauk Super Gillies where he picked up three wickets. Dindigul Dragons’ R Vivek has also picked up three wickets and is at the fifth spot.

