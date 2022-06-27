TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Laxmesha Suryaprakash and Sanjay Yadav retain the top spots – Updated after Match 5

The Lyka Kovai Kings squared off against the Dindigul Dragons in the fifth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli hosted this exciting contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Lyka Kovai Kings’ batters stepped up to help them finish their innings on 188/8.

U Mukilesh top-scored with 49 and was well-supported by Ganga Sridhar Raju (33), Suresh Kumar (37), and Shijit Chandran (30). R Vivek starred with the ball for the Dindigul Dragons as he finished with three wickets.

K Vishal Vaidhya missed out on his half-century by one run. His opening partner Hari Nishanth led the charge with the bat as he smashed 60 off just 36 balls to help them lay down a platform.

Contributions from their lower-order batters helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare. Dindigul Dragons won the game by five wickets to register their first win of the competition.

TNPL most runs 2022

Hari Nishanth in action in TNPL (Image Courtesy: Times of India)

Laxmesha Suryaprakash of Nellai Royal Kings continues to lead the most runs chart with 97 runs in two games. He averages a hefty 48.5 with the bat. Sanjay Yadav and Hari Nishanth follow him with 87 and 85 runs respectively.

Dindigul Dragons’ skipper joined the list after scoring 60 against the Lyca Kovai Kings in their second match. Opening the batting, Nishanth scored a quickfire 60 off just 36 balls to lay a platform for them to chase down 189 successfully. He has 85 runs to his name and sits third in the most runs list.

TNPL most wickets 2022

Sanjay Yadav in action in TNPL (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav continues to lead the most wickets list with three wickets to his name. He has played two games so far. He averages 17 with the ball and is playing a key role for the Nellai Royal Kings so far.

R Alexander and Kiran Akash follow Yadav in the list with three wickets each. R Vivek has joined the list after an impressive performance against the Lyca Kovai Kings.

Vivek picked up three wickets for the Dindigul Dragons in his four overs. He conceded 35 runs in his spell and helped his side restrict the Kings to 188 which they eventually chased down with four balls to spare. Vivek will look to climb up the list the next time he takes the field.

