TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar lead the charts – Updated after Match 19

Nellai Royal Kings locked horns against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 19th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Friday (July 15). The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore hosted this exciting contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Nellai Royal Kings posted a mammoth 236 on the board, thanks to a sensational unbeaten partnership between Baba Aparajith (92* off 48 balls) and Sanjay Yadav (103* off 55 balls). The Warriors managed to pick only two wickets.

Murali Vijay smashed a quickfire century (121 off 66 balls) while chasing for the Warriors but lacked support from the other end as the side finished on 170/7, losing the game by 66 runs. Each bowler picked up at least a wicket for the Royal Kings, with K Easwaran and Aparajith finishing with two apiece.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Sanjay Yadav is currently the highest run-scorer of TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Nellai Royal Kings’ Sanjay Yadav has regained his top spot in the most runs list. He was outstanding against the Ruby Trichy Warriors, where he smashed a century off just 55 balls to help his side post 236 on the board. It was his maiden ton in TNPL and his innings comprised of six fours and nine maximums. It has taken his tally to 322 runs in six matches.

Yadav was well-supported by Baba Aparajith from the other end as the duo put together a partnership of 207 runs. Aparajith remained unbeaten on 92 off just 48 balls which powered his side to 236 at the end of their innings.

Aparajith smashed five fours and eight maximums and has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list. He has now 282 runs in six matches and will be eager to carry forward his rich form going ahead in the competition.

Arun Karthik of Madurai Panthers has slipped to the third position. He has scored 229 runs in five matches at an average of 45.80. Arun Karthik has one century to his name in this year’s TNPL and is playing a key role for the Panthers so far. He will look to contribute in their next outing.

Murali Vijay’s sensational century against the Royal Kings has taken him to the fourth position in the list with 224 runs to his name.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

NS Harish in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Abhishek Tanwar continues to lead the most wickets charts in the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has picked up 11 wickets in four matches and is playing a key role for the Lyca Kovai Kings. He averages 9.09 with the ball and will look to add a few more when he takes the field in his next game.

Nellai Royal Kings’ NS Harish was brilliant in their game against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. He returned with figures of 1/20 in his four overs in a game where over 400 runs were scored. He has a total of nine wickets to his name and sits below Tanwar on the list.

Harish has displaced Ragupathy Silambarasan, who slipped to the third spot. He also has nine wickets to his name but averages 16.56 with the ball. Harish is leading the bowling attack for the Madurai Panthers this season and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion in the upcoming games.

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings follows Silambarasan with eight wickets to his name.

