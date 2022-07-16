TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar lead the charts – Updated after Match 21

Chepauk Super Gillies locked horns against the Dindigul Dragons in the 21st match of the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League on Saturday (July 16).

After being asked to bat first, contributions from Mani Bharathi (37) and R Vivek 61*) helped the side post 138 on the board. Sonu Yadav finished with figures of 2/19 in his four overs. R Alexander and M Siddharth also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

The top-order of the Super Gillies stepped up and contributed. Kaushik Gandhi (44) and Narayan Jagadeesan (31) led a solid foundation for their side to chase down the total in the last over with five wickets in hand.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Sanjay Yadav is currently the highest run-scorer of TNPL 2022. (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav of Nellai Royal Kings is leading the most runs charts with 322 runs to his name in six matches. He smashed a fantastic unbeaten ton against the Ruby Trichy Warriors in his last match and will look to keep performing in the upcoming games.

Baba Aparajith played a brilliant innings of 92* in the game against the Warriors and put a solid partnership along with Yadav to help his side post a record total. Aparajith's innings allowed him to take his tally to 282 in six matches and he will be eager to keep contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming games.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings is having a good run with the bat. He has already scored 277 runs in six matches at a hefty average of 55.40 and is a player to look forward to. He will be hoping to step up and jump to the top spot in his next outing.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

NS Harish in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Abhishek Tanwar is having a fantastic tournament with the ball. Representing Lyca Kovai Kings, he has already picked up 12 wickets in five matches. He averages 10.50 with the ball and is the current leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Balu Surya of Lyca Kovai Kings is in the second position in the most wickets list of this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League. The leg-spinner has picked nine wickets in five matches and sits below his teammate Tanwar.

NS Harish of Nellai Royal Kings and Madurai Panthers’ Ragupathy Silambarasan have nine wickets each to their name. They are behind duo Surya in the most wickets list and will be eager to add more wickets to their tally.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far