TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar lead the charts – Updated after Match 22

The Salem Spartans took on the Chepauk Super Gillies in the 22nd match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Tuesday (July 19). This contest was played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

After being asked to bat first, the Salem Spartans’ batters never got going as they only managed to score 113 in their 20 overs. Gopinath top-scored with 42 for the Spartans. Manimaran Siddharth picked up three wickets with the ball for the Super Gillies.

The Chepauk Super Gillies top-order batters contributed and helped their side chase down the total with ease. Kaushik Gandhi (46), Narayan Jagadeesan (39), and Sonu Yadav (26*) helped the Super Gillies get across the line in the 15th over with seven wickets in hand.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 22

R Sanjay Yadav continues to top the runs charts in the sixth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League. He has scored 322 runs in six matches and is playing a key role for the Nellai Royal Kings. R Sanjay Yadav has already smashed three fifties and a century so far and will look to retain his top spot in his next match.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Baba Aparajith is second on the most runs list. He has 282 runs to his name in six matches and has already played some fantastic knocks in the tournament so far. The Royal Kings are the current table-toppers and Aparajith will be key in them retaining the top spot in the points table.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings has scored 277 runs in six matches in TNPL 2022. He averages 55.40 with the bat and has been influential in turning the tables around for the Kovai Kings. Suresh Kumar has smashed two fifties so far and will be eager to contribute in his next outing.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Most Wickets Table after the conclusion of Match 22

Abishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings is having an outstanding competition with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 10.50. The pacer leads the Kovai Kings' bowling attack and will look to finish the tournament at the top position.

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Balu Surya is also bowling brilliantly and has nine wickets to his name. He averages 11.44 with the ball and the leg-spinner is playing a key role for his side. Surya is bowling economical spells and will play a vital role for his side as they attempt to qualify for the playoffs.

NS Harish of Nellai Royal Kings has picked up nine wickets in six matches so far. The Nellai Royal Kings are the current table-toppers and Harish has played a key role in this. Ragupathy Silambarasan also has nine wickets to his name and he is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in his competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far