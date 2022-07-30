TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar retain their top positions – Updated after Qualifier 2

Lyca Kovai Kings locked horns against Nellai Royal Kings in the second qualifier of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

After being asked to bat first, the Royal Kings posted a mammoth 208-6, thanks to contributions from Sanjay Yadav (55), Baba Aparajith (44) and Ajitesh (38). Abhishek Tanwar and Manish Ravi picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, the Kovai Kings rode fifties from Sai Sudharsan (53) and Shahrukh Khan (58*) to get across the line to reach their first TNPL final. The Royal Kings picked up eight wickets but failed to stop the Kovai Kings.

TNPL 2022 Most runs list

Runs Table after the conclusion of Qualifier 2

R Sanjay Yadav of Nellai Royal Kings has retained his top spot in this season's TNPL runscoring charts. He was fabulous in the second qualifier against the Kovai Kings, scoring 55 off 26 deliveries to help his team post a mammoth total on the board. He hit seven huge sixes. That has taken his tournament tally to 452 runs in nine games as he sits comfortably at the top.

Yadav’s teammate Baba Aparajith scored 44 off 33 against the Kovai Kings, helping lay a foundation for his team for a strong finish. He has aggregated 396 runs in nine games and played a key role for the Kings in qualifying for the playoffs.

J Suresh Kumar of the Kovai Kings played a good hand of 21 off 12 at the top of the order in the second qualifier. His knock included two fours and a maximum. He has scored 393 runs in nine games so far and will look to contribute in the final against Chepauk Super Gillies on Sunday.

TNPL 2022 Most wickets list

Wickets chart after the conclusion of Qualifier 2

Abhishek Tanwar continues to top the wicket-taking charts of this season's competition. He bowled beautifully against the Royal Kings in the second qualifier, taking two wickets, to boost his tally to 17 in eight matches. He'll look to play a key role in the final against the Super Gillies.

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ L Kiran Akash sits in second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has picked up 12 wickets in seven games and looked good throughout the competition.

Shahrukh Khan, meanwhile, is leading the Kovai Kings from the front. He picked up a wicket in the second qualifier against the Royal Kings to take his tally to 11 in nine games. He has replaced Aswin Crist in third and will look to add more as the Kings seek their first TNPL title on Sunday.

