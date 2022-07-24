TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and Abhishek Tanwar retain their top spots – Updated after Match 26

Match 26 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 saw the Lyca Kovai Kings take on the Nellai Royal Kings at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

Batting first, the Lyca Kovai Kings posted 177 on the board, thanks to contributions from Ganga Sridhar Raju (48), Suresh Kumar (75), and Sai Sudharsan (35). The Nellai Royal Kings only managed to pick up four wickets.

The Nellai Royal Kings lost wickets at regular intervals but Sanjay Yadav stood tall and scored 54 to take his side closer to the target. Still, they failed to get across the line and fell short by five runs. R Divakar starred with the ball as he finished with three wickets.

TNPL 2022: Most runs list

Most Runs Table after the conclusion of Match 26

R Sanjay Yadav continued his rich form with the bat. Chasing 178 against the Lyca Kovai Kings, Yadav played an outstanding knock of 54 off 31 balls to take his side close to the target.

He departed in the last over and his side lost the game by five runs. He has taken his tally to 376 runs in seven games and continues to lead the most runs charts of TNPL 2022.

J Suresh Kumar of Lyca Kovai Kings was brilliant in their last game against the Nellai Royal Kings. Opening the batting, he scored 75 off just 48 balls to help his side post 177 on the board which they defended to qualify for the playoffs. He has now 352 runs in seven games and sits at the second spot.

Nellai Royal Kings’ Baba Aparajith scored 37 in their last league game. He now has 319 runs to his name in seven matches. He averages 63.80 with the bat in the competition and is playing a vital role for the Royal Kings. He will continue to keep contributing for his side in the knockout stages of the competition.

TNPL 2022: Most wickets list

Most wickets table after the conclusion of Match 26

Abhishek Tanwar of Lyca Kovai Kings is the current leading wicket taker of TNPL 2022. He picked up one wicket against the Nellai Royal Kings and has taken his tally to 13 wickets. He averages 12.77 with the ball and will play a key role for the Lyca Kovai Kings in the playoffs.

A Aswin Crist of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans has 11 wickets to his name in seven games. He lead the bowling attack for the Tamizhans. He bowled beautifully but his side failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. He also bowled with an economy rate of 8.60 throughout the tournament.

Shahrukh Khan led the Lyca Kovai Kings from the front as he single-handedly took his side in the playoffs. Defending nine runs in the last over, Shahrukh picked up two wickets and defended it successfully to win the game by five runs.

He now has 10 wickets to his name in seven games and has jumped to the third spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2022.

