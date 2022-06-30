TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav leads the charts – Updated after Match 7

The seventh game of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League saw the Nellai Royal Kings take on the Dindigul Dragons at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on June 30.

The game was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain. After being asked to bat first, the Dindigul Dragons posted 130 on the board, thanks to contributions from Vishal Vaidhya (45) and Hari Nishanth (37). The Royal Kings picked up five wickets, with Sri Neranjan finishing with three wickets.

The Nellai Royals Kings didn’t have the best of the starts to the chase but an unbeaten partnership of 99 between Baba Aparajith (59* off 30 balls) and Sanjay Yadav (55* off 19 balls) helped them chase down the total with one over to spare. The Dragons tried hard but could only pick two wickets as they failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav has jumped to the first position after contributing heavily in Nellai Royal Kings’ game against the Dindigul Dragons. Coming in to bat at 34/2 in the fifth over, he scored a quickfire fifty to help his side chase down 131 with six balls to spare. Yadav's innings of 55* came off just 19 balls. He is at the top of the list with 142 runs in three matches.

Dindigul Dragons skipper Hari Nishanth scored 37 in their game against the Nellai Royal Kings. He has a total of 122 runs to his name in three matches and is averaging 40.67 with the bat. Nishanth has been one of the consistent performers for his side in this edition of TNPL.

K Vishal Vaidhya has scored 110 runs and is in the third position after scoring 45 off 21 balls against the Royal Kings. The opening pair of the Dragons will look to retain their positions in the most runs list going ahead in the competition.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

V Athisayaraj Davidson represents the Nellai Royal Kings (Image Courtesy: Sportstar - The Hindu).

Sanjay Yadav is having a dream run with both bat and ball in the sixth edition of the TNPL. He has picked up four wickets in three games and currently sits at the top of the list. Yadav averages an impressive 20.50 with the ball.

V Athisayaraj Davidson of the Nellai Royal Kings bowled decently in their game against the Dindigul Dragons. He picked up a wicket and conceded 25 runs in his three overs. V Athisayaraj Davidson has four wickets to his name and currently sits at the second position on the list.

P Saravana Kumar of the Ruby Trichy Warriors has picked up three wickets and is currently in the third position. He picked up only a single wicket in his first game but finished with three in his next game against the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. P Saravana Kumar will look to jump to the top position in his upcoming fixture.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far