TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sanjay Yadav and R Alexander lead the charts – Updated after Match 3

The Madurai Panthers took on the Chepauk Super Gillies in the third match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on June 25. A solid performance from the Panthers saw them defeat the Super Gillies by four wickets.

Electing to bowl first, the Panthers’ bowlers bowled brilliantly and restricted the Super Gillies to 135 in their 20 overs. They picked up eight wickets in total. Uthirasamy Sasidev top-scored for the defending champions with 58.

Kiran Akash bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets for the Panthers. Varun Chakravarthy also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

The Panthers had a solid start but lost their way in the middle overs. Balchander Anirudh, walking in to bat at No. 3, played a solid knock and brought up his fifty. He remained unbeaten on 58 off 41 balls to guide his side across the line in the 19th over. R Alexander finished with three wickets but they failed to defend the total as they lost the game by four wickets.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav continues to remain in the top position in the most runs list with 87 runs. Kaushik Gandhi scored 64 in the Chepauk Super Gillies’ first match but failed to score in the second match as he was dismissed on one. He sits second in the most runs list with 65 to his name.

Nidhish Rajagopal retains his third spot with 64 runs while Laxmesha Suryaprakash sits at the fourth position. Uthirasamy Sasidev and Balchander Anirudh have stormed into the top five after both scored 58 in their game on Saturday. Anirudh pips Sasidev to the fourth position as he remained unbeaten.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

R Alexander picked up three wickets in his first game (Image Courtesy: Twitter).

R Alexander of Chepauk Super Gillies bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets while defending 136. He conceded only 20 runs in his four overs and tried hard but his side were eventually unsuccessful in defending the total. He is at the top of the most wickets list with three wickets.

Kiran Akash of the Madurai Panthers impressed everyone as he picked up three wickets in his spell of four overs which included the wicket of Narayan Jagadeesan. His spell helped them restrict the Super Gillies to 135 which they chased down with ease to get off to a winning start.

Ajay Krishna of the Ruby Trichy Warriors slips to the third position as he picked up two wickets in their win against the Dindigul Dragons. His spell helped his side keep a check on the scoring rate as he conceded only nine runs in his four overs, which included a maiden.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far