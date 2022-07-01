TNPL 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Shahrukh Khan and Sanjay Yadav lead the charts – Updated after Match 8

The Madurai Panthers locked horns with the Lyka Kovai Kings in the eighth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) on Thursday. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul hosted this encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Lyca Kovai Kings were bundled out on 151 at the end of their 20 overs. Only Suresh Kumar (46 off 22 balls) and U Mukilesh (50 off 38 balls) contributed as the other batters failed to step up. R Silambarasan picked up three wickets with the ball and was well-supported by Sunny Sandhu and Kiran Akash, who chipped in with two wickets each.

The Madurai Panthers didn’t have the best of starts to the chase, but a solid partnership between Arun Karthik (38) and NS Chaturved (75) helped them get closer to the target. Jagatheesan Kousik’s well-composed innings of 27* off 21 balls helped them chase down the total with one ball to spare.

Shahrukh Khan tried hard for the Lyca Kovai Kings and picked up four wickets but failed to defend the total.

TNPL 2022 most runs list

Sanjay Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: myKhel)

Sanjay Yadav continues to lead the most runs charts in the sixth edition of TNPL. He has scored 142 runs in three games and has been fantastic for the Nellai Royal Kings. He will look to retain his top position going forward in the competition.

Dindigul Dragons opening pair of Hari Nishanth and K Vishal Vaidhya are placed second and third respectively in the most runs list. Both have scored 122 and 110 runs respectively. U Mukilesh of Lyca Kovai Kings has jumped to the fourth position on the list.

Mukilesh top-scored for the Lyca Kovai Kings in their first game with 49 and carried his form forward by scoring a fifty (50 off 38 balls) against the Panthers to jump to the fourth position.

TNPL 2022 most wickets list

Shahrukh Khan will be leading the Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: News18)

The Dindigul Dragons' skipper Shahrukh Khan has taken giant strides in the most wickets list as he is the current leading wicket-taker in the ongoing TNPL. After picking up two wickets in his first game, Shahrukh starred with the ball against the Madurai Panthers as he finished with figures of 4/14 in 2.5 overs.

Kiran Akash of the Madurai Panthers picked up three wickets in their first game against the The Chepauk Super Gillies and continued his form with the ball as he finished with two wickets against the Lyca Kovai Kings in their next game to place himself second in the most wickets list with five wickets.

Sanjay Yadav has slipped to third spot in the most wickets list. He topped the list with four wickets in two games but has slipped to third place on the completion of the eighth match of TNPL 2022. He has been performing consistently with both bat and ball for the Nellai Royals Kings and holds the key for them going ahead in the competition.

