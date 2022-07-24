TNPL 2022 Points Table: Madurai's win not enough to finish 2nd, Trichy remains in 7th place - Updated after Match 27

In the penultimate group stage match of TNPL 2022, the Siechem Madurai Panthers went up against the Ruby Trichy Warriors at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Sunday.

It was the first match of a doubleheader, with Madurai needing to win by a huge margin to finish above the Chepauk Super Gillies. While they managed to secure two points in the end, their 36-run margin was nowhere close to what they needed to finish second.

Put into bat by Rahil Shah's side, it was an underwhelming batting effort from Madurai. The Trichy captain struck early to remove the dangerous Arun Karthik. Madurai couldn't accelerate after the wicket, resulting in another low-scoring powerplay.

TNPL @TNPremierLeague 🤯



Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamil

Also, streaming live for free, only on



#NammaOoruNammaGethu

#TNPL2022

#TNPLonVoot

#TNPLonStarSportsTamil

#SMPvRTW PANTHERS pounced quickly to score the win!Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamilAlso, streaming live for free, only on @justvoot PANTHERS pounced quickly to score the win! 🐆🤯Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamil Also, streaming live for free, only on @justvoot! #NammaOoruNammaGethu#TNPL2022#TNPLonVoot#TNPLonStarSportsTamil#SMPvRTW https://t.co/u8i3C18iaE

Balchander Anirudh did look comfortable at the crease, but his run-out in the 11th over derailed Madurai's innings. The Trichy spinners began applying pressure, and the Madurai batters couldn't break free. After a fabulous 19th over from M Poiyamozhi, Madurai were stranded at 114/6 in 19 overs. However, Sunny Sandhu's blitzkrieg in the last over yielded 22 runs as they finished with 136/6.

Trichy's response began well enough, with openers Santhosh Shiv and Amit Sathvik seeing the powerplay through. Jagatheesan Koushik broke the opening partnership in the eighth over, the first of four wickets for him. While they didn't lose too many wickets in quick succession, they never matched up to the required run rate.

TNPL @TNPremierLeague 🏼☄️



Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamil

Also, streaming live for free, only on



#NammaOoruNammaGethu

#TNPL2022

#TNPLonVoot

#TNPLonStarSportsTamil

#SMPvRTW Delivered his best ever performance for the team!🏼☄️Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamilAlso, streaming live for free, only on @justvoot Delivered his best ever performance for the team! 💪🏼☄️Watch Shriram Capital TNPL on @starsportsindia @starsportstamil Also, streaming live for free, only on @justvoot! #NammaOoruNammaGethu#TNPL2022#TNPLonVoot#TNPLonStarSportsTamil#SMPvRTW https://t.co/1OjE7oJieU

In their bid to accelerate in the 15th over, Trichy collapsed. From 87/3, they lost seven wickets for only 13 runs, getting all out for a mere 100 in 18.5 overs. Sunny Sandhu bowled an economical spell of 1/5 in three overs, Varun Chakravarthy, Kiran Akash, and Jagatheesan Koushik were also among the wickets.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after SMP vs RTW match.

Madurai's win wasn't enough to take them to second place, with CSG's NRR of +1.093 securing them a spot in Qualifier 1. Madurai will take on the Lyca Kovai Kings in the Eliminator of TNPL 2022 on Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far