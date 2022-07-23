TNPL 2022 Points Table: Sai Kishore's sensational spell helps Super Gillies secure playoffs spot - Updated after Match 25

In a crucial game in the playoffs race, Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans faced off in match 25 of TNPL 2022 on Friday, July 22, at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. The venue has churned out a couple of low-scoring games already, and this one proved to be no different.

Tiruppur won the toss and chose to field, putting in a solid bowling effort to vindicate that decision. Key batter Jagadeesan fell for a duck in the first over, and Chepauk captain Kaushik Gandhi soon followed. Aswin Crist finished with two wickets in the powerplay as CSG were 36-3 after six overs.

None of Chepauk's usual suspects fired in this must-win game, with Sonu Yadav and Sai Kishore unable to make an impact with the bat. At 67-6 after 13 overs, they were in dire straits.

However, Uthirasamy Sasidev and S Harish Kumar stitched a vital 35-run seventh-wicket partnership that spurred the Super Gillies towards a defendable total. Sasidev stuck around till the end, making the most of a dropped catch to take CSG to 130-7 in 20 overs, finishing with a 29-ball 45.

Chasing a fairly low total, the Tamizhans got off to a decent start, getting to 25-0 after four overs. That's when Sai Kishore began creating history. A mixture of bad shot selection and accurate bowling resulted in a double-wicket maiden, with Tiruppur losing two key wickets.

R Alexander joined the wicket-taking party after the powerplay, getting rid of the dangerous Maan Bafna and Anirudha Srikkanth in the same over. The Tamizhans couldn't recover from that double blow as they surrendered control to the Super Gillies.

It was wickets galore for them, as Sai Kishore bowled two more maidens and picked up as many more wickets to finish with mind-boggling figures of 4-3-2-4, the most economical in TNPL history. Sandeep Warrier also bagged a hat-trick as Tiruppur were bowled out for just 73 in 19.3 overs.

The win helped Super Gillies qualify for the playoffs.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after CSG vs ITT match.

Chepauk Super Gillies are now in the driver's seat in the race to finish second in the TNPL 2022 standings. Their superior NRR has made it tough for Madurai Panthers to catch up. Tiruppur are still in the fray for the knockouts but would need Lyca Kovai Kings to lose by a huge margin to stand a chance of qualifying.

