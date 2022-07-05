TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Dindigul makes light work of the Tiruppur Tamizhans - Updated after Match 9

As the TNPL 2022 action resumed on Monday, July 4, at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the Dindigul Dragons strode out to face the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. After losing a rain-hit encounter to the Nellai Kings last time out, the home side bounced back with a dominant win.

Winning the toss, skipper Hari Nishanth continued the trend of bowling first, and his decision bore fruit. The Tiruppur innings never really got going as they lost opener Siddharth in the first over. Captain Anirudha Srikkanth pulled his hamstring and retired out in the third over.

The Dindigul bowlers kept things tight and did not allow their opponents to get away. Left-arm spinner M. Silambarasan was the pick of the lot, finishing with figures of 3/21 in his four overs. While some Tiruppur batters got starts, they couldn't make the most of them nor build any good partnerships.

While it looked like their innings was gaining momentum courtesy of some lusty blows from Maan Bafna, Hari Nishanth rolled his arm over to pick up two wickets to set them back. Some late hitting from M Mohamed and Aswin Crist helped Tiruppur reach 145/8 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Dragons were clinical from the get-go, with Vishal Vaidhya taking charge. The openers got them off to a cracking start, ensuring they finished with a powerplay score of 52/0.

Even as Hari Nishanth fell, Vishal carried on with Mani Bharathi for support. Barring a close caught behind call in the 11th over, the southpaw batted seamlessly, dominating the Tiruppur bowlers. They could not break the second-wicket partnership as the Dragons reached the target with eleven balls to spare.

The margin of victory does the Dindigul Dragons a world of good as they move up to third place on the points table. While the loss hurt the Tiruppur Tamizhans' net run rate, they have enough games in hand to catch up.

