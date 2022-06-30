TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Nellai extend their winning streak in a run-fest against Dindigul Dragons - Updated after Match 7

As the TNPL action shifted to the NPR College Ground in Dindigul, fans were treated to an entertaining and high-scoring game, albeit rain-shortened. The Nellai Royal Kings took on the Dindigul Dragons on Thursday, June 30, with the former taking the two points.

An unceasing drizzle disrupted proceedings, with eight overs lost by the time the match was cleared to start.

Nellai skipper Baba Indrajith chose to bowl, but his bowlers were given a rude awakening. On an absolute belter of the pitch, Dindigul's openers came out all guns blazing. By the end of the powerplay, they sat on a score of 68/0, with Vishal Vaidhya leading the charge.

Things were looking ominous for Nellai, but all-rounder Sri Neranjan proved an unlikely savior with the ball. The seamer, who also opened the batting in place of Pradosh Paul, finished with figures of 3/32 in his three overs. His efforts helped NRK pull back the Dindigul juggernaut to 130/5 in twelve overs.

Nevertheless, this in itself is a daunting total on most days, but not for the Nellai Kings. Despite losing top run-scorer Suryaprakash for a duck, they didn't lose any momentum in this high-scoring run chase. After Sri Neranjan fell for 18 in the fifth over, in walked Sanjay Yadav. The all-rounder was carted around in his bowling spell and made sure to return the favor.

Joining forces with Baba Aparajith, Sanjay started off well, helping Nellai finish with a powerplay score of 58/2. He got a reprieve when he was dropped in the eighth over on a score of 22. He made DGD pay for that costly error and seized the game from then on. He scored a 15-ball 50, the joint-fastest in TNPL history, courtesy of four consecutive sixes in the ninth over.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 6,1,6,6,6,6,4 by Sanjay Yadav and he completed fifty from just 15 balls including 2 fours and 6 sixes - What a knock in TNPL. 6,1,6,6,6,6,4 by Sanjay Yadav and he completed fifty from just 15 balls including 2 fours and 6 sixes - What a knock in TNPL.

It didn't take long for NRK to seal the deal as they wrapped up proceedings in 11 overs. Baba Aparajith finished with a fluid 30-ball 59, while Sanjay Yadav ended up with a 19-ball 55. He picked up the 'Player of the Match' award.

Check out the TNPL 2022 points table here.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

NRK emerged victorious in a high-scoring, rain-shortened encounter.

The Nellai Royal Kings have pretty much consolidated their place at the top of the TNPL 2022 points table, and they'll look to keep this winning streak going.

While they're still in the hunt, Dindigul needs to string some wins together to build up some momentum in their campaign. They currently lie fifth, with an NRR of - 0.321.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far