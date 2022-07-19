TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Clinical Super Gillies knock Salem Out - Updated after Match 22

The Chepauk Super Gillies and the Salem Spartans locked horns in match 22 of TNPL 2022 on Tuesday, July 19, at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

In the first match of their home leg, the Spartans fell to a humbling defeat against the defending champions, knocking them out of the tournament.

Things went wrong for the Spartans right from the toss, with Chepauk captain Kaushik Gandhi putting them in to bat. The Salem openers started steadily enough, but in the fifth over, Manimaran Siddharth turned the game Chepauk's way. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets, reducing Salem to 27-3 in five overs, with most of their batting mainstays back in the pavilion.

Salem's innings never really got going from that point, with the Super Gillies' bowlers tightening the screws after the powerplay. Opener Gopinath stuck around for most of the innings but couldn't break the shackles, with boundaries difficult to come by. Despite an expensive final over, CSG restricted the Spartans to a modest 113-6 in their allotted twenty overs.

While it wasn't a belter of a surface, it was still a good track for batting, and Chepauk proved that with their purposeful batting effort. Kaushik Gandhi and N Jagadeesan, the openers, laid the platform with a solid opening stand of 89.

When Jagadeesan was dismissed, the intent to finish the game quickly was clear. Sonu Yadav walked in and tonked the ball around in his seven-ball 26. Despite losing a couple of wickets, the Super Gillies romped home with more than five overs to spare. M Siddharth picked up the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell of 3-13 in four overs.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after SLST vs CSG match

The win sees the Super Gillies rocket up to second place in the TNPL points table. They've done well to bounce back after a stuttering start and will look to end in the top two, competing with the Madurai Panthers. As for the Spartans, it's mathematically impossible to make the playoffs after their defeat.

