"World class spell, just insane"- Twitter reacts as R Sai Kishore returns with figures of 4-3-2-4 in TNPL 2022

Chepauk Super Gillies spinner R Sai Kishore stunned iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans with his excellent bowling performance in the 25th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Friday (July 22). Sai Kishore bowled four overs, picking up four wickets.

Fans should note that three out of the four overs bowled by Sai Kishore were maidens and he conceded only two runs in his entire spell. His magnificent spell helped Chepauk Super Gillies win the match by 60 runs.

Earlier in the evening, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won the toss and opted to field first. They did a decent job to restrict Chepauk Super Gillies to 133/9 in 20 overs. Aswin Crist was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/21. Meanwhile, Uthirasamy Sasidev top-scored for CSG with an unbeaten 29-ball 45*.

Chasing 134 to register their fourth win in TNPL 2022, iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans got off to a decent start. Captain Srikkanth Anirudha and opener S Aravind added 25 runs for the first wicket. R Sai Kishore broke the partnership in the fifth over by dismissing Aravind. No. 3 batter R Rajkumar lost his stumps to Sai Kishore two balls later.

Tamizhans kept losing wickets at regular intervals and slumped to 60/6. R Sai Kishore came back and added two more wickets to his tally, ending with figures of 4/2 in four overs. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans were eventually all out for 73 runs in 19.3 overs. They suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

With this victory, Chepauk Super Gillies have cemented their place in the Top 2 of the points table. They now have 10 points to their name from seven matches.

Fans on Twitter salute R Sai Kishore for his match-winning spell

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the top-quality spell bowled by Sai Kishore earlier tonight:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a spell bowled by Sai Kishore in TNPL. His bowling figure (4-3-2-4). Incredible spell. What a spell bowled by Sai Kishore in TNPL. His bowling figure (4-3-2-4). Incredible spell.

Arun shyju @linktoshyju

4 overs 2 runs 2 wickets

22 dot deliveries

2 double wicket maidens

Overall 3 maidens



Don't think i ever seen a spell like this..best t20 spell ever..champion stuff @supergillies @TNPremierLeague #TNPL2022 #CSG #saikishore Sai Kishore Vs Tiruppur Tamizhans4 overs 2 runs 2 wickets22 dot deliveries2 double wicket maidensOverall 3 maidensDon't think i ever seen a spell like this..best t20 spell ever..champion stuff @saik_99 Sai Kishore Vs Tiruppur Tamizhans4 overs 2 runs 2 wickets22 dot deliveries2 double wicket maidensOverall 3 maidensDon't think i ever seen a spell like this..best t20 spell ever..champion stuff @saik_99 @supergillies @TNPremierLeague #TNPL2022 #CSG #saikishore https://t.co/8u193Djf4T

TNPL @TNPremierLeague maidens in overs - SUPER SAI 🏼☄️

Hatrick Hero - STYLISH SANDEEP 🤩



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sai Kishore figures in TNPL tonight - 4-3-2-4. Picked 4 wickets by conceding just 2 runs and bowled 3 maidens. World class spell by Sai! Sai Kishore figures in TNPL tonight - 4-3-2-4. Picked 4 wickets by conceding just 2 runs and bowled 3 maidens. World class spell by Sai!

