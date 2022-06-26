TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Ajitesh shines as Nellai Kings make it 2 wins in 2 - Updated after Match 4

Salem Spartans played their first match of TNPL 2022 against Nellai Royal Kings in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. Murugan Ashwin's side couldn't get their campaign off to a winning start, as the Royal Kings beat them by five wickets with 14 deliveries to spare.

Following up on their thrilling triumph in the Super Over against the Super Gillies, the Royal Kings were on the money once more with both bat and ball. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Nellai bowlers didn't have the best of starts to the match.

Despite picking up two wickets, Salem ended the powerplay with a score of 54-2, with R Kavin and Darryl Ferrario at the crease. The duo dominated the NRK bowlers and put the Spartans in a good position to reach a huge score.

However, at 121-2 after 14.2 overs, their innings stuttered. NS Harish's double strike in the next four deliveries accounted for Kavin. Harish's teammates soon joined in the act as a hapless Darryl Ferrario watched the wickets tumble from the other end. While he remained unbeaten on a 49-ball 60, Salem only managed 149-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Nellai started strongly despite losing an early wicket. L Suryaprakash and Baba Aparajith stitched a 62-run second-wicket partnership.

While their innings suffered a mini-collapse, Baba Indrajith held fort while G Ajitesh let loose. Following up his cameo in the Royal Kings' first match, the youngster smashed a 25-ball 48 to take the Kings home with more than two overs to spare, winning the 'Player of the Match' award in the process.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

The Royal Kings moved to the top of the table with a win on Saturday.

Nellai Royal Kings shot to the top of the TNPL points table with their clinical performance on Saturday.

The Spartans showed some promise in the game but failed to capitalise on their excellent start. They're now languishing at the bottom of the TNPL points table on net run rate and will be determined to set that right in their next outing.

