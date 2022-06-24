TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Nellai Royal Kings pip the Super Gillies in an absolute thriller - Updated after Match 1

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) battled it out in a nail-biting contest in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) opener on Thursday at the India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The Royal Kings got the better of the defending champions in the Super Over after a thrilling, high-intensity tie in regulation time.
CSG captain Kaushik Gandhi elected to field first after winning the toss, and their bowlers justified the decision early on. However, after being reduced to 27/3 in the sixth over, Sanjay Yadav joined forces with opener Suryaprakash to stitch up a game-changing 133-run partnership.
Sanjay was the primary enforcer and finished on an unbeaten 47-ball 87, while Suryaprakash played an ideal second fiddle, getting himself a half-century. Some late heroics from debutant G Ajitesh meant that CSG needed 185 to win.
In response, the Super Gillies remained within reach of the target throughout the match but were unable to build solid partnerships. Narayan Jagadeesan looked in ominous form, but his run-out paved the way for more wickets to fall and some controversy.
While Kaushik Gandhi held the fort from one end, there were only cameos and no substantial knocks from the other end.
With 29 needed off thirteen balls, Kaushik holed out after a well-made 62, leaving two new batters at the crease. However, Harish Kumar played some powerful shots and capitalized on some loose deliveries to tie the match, finishing with a 12-ball 26.
In the Super Over, Athisayaraj Davidson held his nerve to deliver for NRK, conceding only nine runs. The pressure got to Sandeep Warrier, who bowled the Super Over for CSG, with the Kings eventually getting two points with one ball to spare.
TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table
The Nellai Royal Kings opened their account with that win in TNPL 2022, and they'll look to build on this positive and morale-boosting start. As for the Super Gillies, there's still a long way to go in this tournament, and they'll look to bounce right back.
