TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Nellai Royal Kings pip the Super Gillies in an absolute thriller - Updated after Match 1

The Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) battled it out in a nail-biting contest in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) opener on Thursday at the India Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The Royal Kings got the better of the defending champions in the Super Over after a thrilling, high-intensity tie in regulation time.

CSG captain Kaushik Gandhi elected to field first after winning the toss, and their bowlers justified the decision early on. However, after being reduced to 27/3 in the sixth over, Sanjay Yadav joined forces with opener Suryaprakash to stitch up a game-changing 133-run partnership.

Sanjay was the primary enforcer and finished on an unbeaten 47-ball 87, while Suryaprakash played an ideal second fiddle, getting himself a half-century. Some late heroics from debutant G Ajitesh meant that CSG needed 185 to win.

Star Sports



fans, how did you react to that Super Over-win in



𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 super over of the season in the 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 match of Shriram Capital - it does not get better than this!

In response, the Super Gillies remained within reach of the target throughout the match but were unable to build solid partnerships. Narayan Jagadeesan looked in ominous form, but his run-out paved the way for more wickets to fall and some controversy.

While Kaushik Gandhi held the fort from one end, there were only cameos and no substantial knocks from the other end.

With 29 needed off thirteen balls, Kaushik holed out after a well-made 62, leaving two new batters at the crease. However, Harish Kumar played some powerful shots and capitalized on some loose deliveries to tie the match, finishing with a 12-ball 26.

Abhinav Mukund

Start to the #TNPL was nothing short of spectacular! Sanjay Yadav stole the show with his big hits but Aparajith had a say in the game's proceedings too with some cheeky business. Brilliant end to the game with a close Super Over, looking forward to rest of the tournament

In the Super Over, Athisayaraj Davidson held his nerve to deliver for NRK, conceding only nine runs. The pressure got to Sandeep Warrier, who bowled the Super Over for CSG, with the Kings eventually getting two points with one ball to spare.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

The Nellai Royal Kings get the win in the opener of TNPL 2022.

The Nellai Royal Kings opened their account with that win in TNPL 2022, and they'll look to build on this positive and morale-boosting start. As for the Super Gillies, there's still a long way to go in this tournament, and they'll look to bounce right back.

