TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans win their opener against Ruby Trichy Warriors - Updated after Match 6

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) took to the field to play their first match of TNPL 2022 on Monday, June 27, against Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Incidentally, this is the last fixture to be played at the venue, with the action shifting to the NPR College Ground in Dindigul next.

It was a positive start to the season for the Tamizhans, as they beat the Trichy Warriors by four wickets. Captain Anirudha Srikanth won the toss and elected to field. In response, the Warriors put up a decent batting display, putting up a total of 157-6. While there were starts from almost all their batters, no one barring Murali Vijay bagged a 30+ score.

The veteran got his team off to a blistering start before falling for a 16-ball 34 towards the end of the powerplay. From then on, while all the new batters showed good intent, wickets kept falling at regular intervals, and no substantial partnerships were built. Mohan Prasath and Rajkumar kept things quiet for Trichy, while Maan Bafna had an off-day.

In response, it wasn't a straightforward chase for ITT. They lost both their openers in the second over to Saravana Kumar. However, Maan Bafna and Subramaniam Anand consolidated the innings, building a 61-run partnership before M Mathivanan dismissed the latter.

The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 2-20, including a maiden over, as the Tamizhans slumped to 98-6 after 14.1 overs.

With the game slipping away, up stepped wicketkeeper Tushar Raheja and M Mohamed. The duo put on a blistering 60-run partnership off only 28 deliveries, with Raheja making a 29-ball 42, while Mohamed blazed his way to a 15-ball 29. Mohamed won the 'Player of the Match' for his efforts.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

The Salem Spartans have the worst Net Run Rate of all the teams.

With all the teams having played at least once, the TNPL 2022 points table is slowly taking shape.

Chepauk Super Gillies need to start winning games, having lost two out of two. Nellai Kings, meanwhile, sit pretty at the top of the TNPL standings. Following today's encounter, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have moved up to third, sending Trichy Warriors down to fourth on net run rate.

