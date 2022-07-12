TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: Salem suffer third defeat as Madurai consolidates their spot in the Top 2 - Updated after Match 16

Aiming to fix their poor start to TNPL 2022, Murugan Ashwin's Salem Spartans came into this match with plenty to do. However, they failed to go past Siechem Madurai Panthers, who were triumphant in match 16 on Monday at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore.

Salem chose to bowl first after winning the toss. They kept the Madurai batters under check, with G Kishoor picking up the big wicket of Arun Karthik in the fifth over.

Left-arm spinner M Ganesh Moorthi further dented Madurai with his double strike in the ninth over, reducing them to 62/3 when debutant Rithik Easwaran walked in. His partnership with captain NS Chaturved revived Madurai's innings. His confident strokeplay saw him contribute a crucial 27-ball 41. Eventually, the Madurai Panthers put up 165/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Salem never really got going. While things looked promising during opener Gopinath's brief stay at the crease, it was all Madurai after his dismissal. None of the Salem batters were able to keep the scoreboard ticking at the required pace, with Madurai applying the choke after the powerplay.

Spinners B Rocky and P Saravanan bowled Madurai into a strong position, with Salem 63/5 in 11 overs. While the short partnership between Murugan Ashwin and Jafar Jamal did provide the Spartans with some hope, it didn't last long.

In the end, Salem could only manage 126/9 in their 20 overs, falling well short of the target. Seamer R Silambarasan was the highest wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 4/22 in his four overs.

TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after SLST vs SMP match.

Salem Spartans' third defeat in a row put them in a really tough position, especially with their poor NRR. They need to win and win big in their next four matches to stand any chance of making the TNPL 2022 playoffs.

