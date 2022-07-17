TNPL 2022 Updated Points Table: The Super Gillies complete a hat-trick of wins at the expense of R Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons - Updated after Match 21

In the final match of the Coimbatore leg of TNPL 2022, the Chepauk Super Gillies took on the Dindigul Dragons at the SNR College Ground. Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the Dindigul side as their captain was the big story leading up to the match. The toss didn't favor him, as Kaushik Gandhi won and chose to field first.

What followed was some quality bowling combined with poor efforts from the batters. Sonu Yadav's first over was a double-wicket maiden that saw both Dindigul openers depart. Ashwin came out to bat at No.3 but couldn't replicate his powerplay exploits as he did for the Rajasthan Royals. While he huffed and puffed at one end, Dindigul soon lost their third wicket.

Ashwin and Mani Bharathi tried to rebuild the innings, but not once did the run rate go past six. Ashwin perished for a 29-ball 25, with Dindigul in serious trouble. However, R Vivek and Mani Bharathi stitched a 59-run partnership that got Dindigul closer to a passable total. The duo batted sensibly till the death overs when Vivek let loose. His late blitz saw him remain unbeaten on a 38-ball 61, taking Dindigul to 138/5.

While it was better than what it looked like at one stage, the score wasn't competitive enough for Dindigul to defend. They couldn't pick up any early wickets, with Kaushik Gandhi and N Jagadeesan batting sensibly. While they lost both batters in quick succession, they had scored enough runs by then to be safe. Sonu Yadav was dropped twice and made Dindigul pay with some big sixes.

While they took it a little close, it was a comfortable five-wicket win for the Super Gillies with four balls to spare. Sonu Yadav won the 'Player of the Match' award for his efforts with both bat and ball.

TNPL 2022 Updated points table after CSG vs DGD match

The Super Gillies put themselves in a good position to qualify for the playoffs with that win. While they remain fourth, behind the Lyca Kovai Kings on Net Run Rate, they have a game in hand. As for the Dindigul Dragons, two wins from six matches and a negative NRR won't help them one bit. While they haven't been knocked out yet, the best they can do is win their last match and hope for other results to go their way.

