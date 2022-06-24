"Very hard for me to digest how I reacted" - N Jagadeesan apologizes publicly for flashing middle finger during Match 1 of TNPL 2022

Tamil Nadu and Chepauk Super Gillies star N Jagadeesan has issued a public apology for his 'inexcusable' behavior during the first game of TNPL 2022 on Thursday. The 26-year-old was furious when he was run out at the non-striker's end by bowler Baba Aparajith for backing up too much.

In anger, Jagadeesan flashed his middle finger multiple times as he made his way back to the dugout. His actions didn't go down well with fans as they slammed him for getting frustrated despite being run out 'within the laws of the game'.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Baba Aparajith run-out Narayan Jagadeesan for backing at the non-striker end in TNPL.

Baba Aparajith run-out Narayan Jagadeesan for backing at the non-striker end in TNPL. https://t.co/PPhMeI91tg

After taking some time to reflect on the same, N Jagadeesan took to Twitter to post a photo where he wrote an apology note for his behavior. Its first few lines read:

"My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for - and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted."

I let my temper get the better of me: N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan explained that there was perhaps no excuse for what he did as he realized he was wrong. But he also added that since he is passionate about the game and helping his team win, he probably did that in the heat of the moment. On this, he wrote:

"Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done, I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan"

The Chepauk Super Gillies suffered a heartbreaking defeat as they lost to the Nellai Royal Kings in the Super Over.

