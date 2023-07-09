TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Gurjapneet Singh lead the charts – Updated after Eliminator

The Nellai Royal Kings faced the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem hosted this thriller of a contest.

The Royal Kings were asked to bat first and on the back of fifties from G Ajitesh (50) and Nidhish Rajagopal (76), they posted a mammoth 211 on the board. The Panthers picked up six wickets in total, with Gurjapneet Singh finishing with two.

Chasing 212, Suresh Lokeshwar (40), V Aaditya (73), and Swapnil Singh (48) took the game down to the last over. The Royal Kings held their nerves as they restricted the Panthers to 207/4 to win the game by four runs.

With this, the Panthers got eliminated from the competition, whereas the Royal Kings will face the Dindigul Dragons in the second qualifier.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sai Sudharsan is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan continues to lead the list of most runs. He has notched up 371 runs in six innings so far and averaged 74.20 in the tournament. He won’t be taking any further part in TNPL 2023 and will hope that he finishes as the leading run-scorer in the competition.

G Ajitesh of Nellai Royal Kings played a fantastic knock against the Panthers in the Eliminator. Batting at three, he hit seven boundaries and a six in his knock of 50 off 30 balls. With this, he has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list. He now has 311 runs to his name in eight outings and sits below Sudharsan.

Baba Aparajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies has slipped to the third spot in the most runs list of TNPL 2023. The experienced batter was the lone fighter for his side in this year’s competition. He scored 283 runs in seven games and finished at an average of 47.17.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Eliminator (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Gurjapneet Singh of the Siechem Madurai Panthers is the current leading wicket-taker in TNPL 2023. He registered figures of 2/42 in the Eliminator against the Royal Kings and has moved to the top of the most wickets list. He has taken his tally to 15 wickets in eight games and averages 14.06 with the ball.

Subodh Bhati of the Dindigul Dragons has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list of TNPL 2023. He has also grabbed 15 wickets in eight games but sits below Gurjapneet as he averages 15.8 with the ball. He will be hoping to add to his tally in the second qualifier against the Royal Kings.

Shahrukh Khan is leading the Lyca Kovai Kings from the front. With his off-spin, he has picked up 14 wickets in eight games so far and follows Bhati in the charts of most wickets in this year’s TNPL.

He averages 11.71 with the ball and is certainly troubling the opposition batters. He will be looking to step up and bring out his A-game in the final on Wednesday.

