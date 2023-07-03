TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 25

The 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Lyca Kovai Kings beat the Siechem Madurai Panthers. The 25th match witnessed the Chepauk Super Gillies defeating Ba11sy Trichy comprehensively. Both games were held at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Lyca Kovai Kings retained their position at the top of the table. They won six games out of seven and finish the league stages with 12 points. Below them sit the Dindigul Dragons, who have played six games and won five of those. They have a net run rate of +0.467.

The Nellai Royal Kings are placed third in the points table, with eight points under their belt. They have won four games out of six and have a net run rate of +0.415. The Chepauk Super Gillies, after their win over Ba11sy Trichy, have kept themselves alive in TNPL 2023. They have six points to their name and follow the Royal Kings.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have won three games and lost as many and have six points to their name, with a net run rate of -0.418. They follow the Super Gillies in the points table. The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans sit below the Panthers in the points table, with four points under their belt.

The Salem Spartans have won two games out of six and are placed seventh in the points table. Ba11sy Trichy suffered their sixth loss of the competition and continue to languish at the bottom of the points table.

Chepauk Super Gillies keep themselves alive in TNPL 2023

Chepauk Super Gillies in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The Chepauk Super Gillies were asked to bat first and finished their innings on 129/7, with R Sibi top-scoring with 31 lower down the order. Ganga Sridhar Raju led Ba11sy Trichy from the front and picked up three wickets, giving away 15 runs in his four overs.

In reply, only Daryl Ferrario (45) got into double digits as the Trichy batters faltered in the chase. They got bundled out on 71 in 13.4 overs to lose the game by 58 runs. M Silambarasan picked up a fifer for the Super Gillies, finishing with figures of 5/12 in three overs. With this, the Super Gillies keep their playoffs hopes alive.

In the 24th match, contributions from Suresh Kumar (64), B Sachin (67), and Shahrukh Khan (53) helped the Kovai Kings post a mammoth 208 on the board. For the Panthers, Gurjapneet Singh and Swapnil Singh picked up two scalps each.

Chasing a mammoth total, Suresh Lokeshwar (41) and skipper C Hari Nishanth (33) contributed. But they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got knocked over on 164 to lose the game by 44 runs. Manimaran Siddharth picked up three wickets for the Kovai Kings.

