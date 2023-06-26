TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Match 18

The Siechem Madurai Panthers beat the Chepauk Super Gillies by 12 runs in a nail-biting Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 encounter at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem on Monday, June 26.

With their second win from four matches this season, the Siechem Madurai Panthers have moved to the fifth spot with a net run rate of -0.350. They sit below the Chepauk Super Gillies, who have the same number of points but a net run rate of +0.298.

Lyca Kovai Kings are the table toppers of TNPL 2023, with four wins from five matches and eight points under their belt. The Nellai Royal Kings sit below the Kovai Kings, with four wins from five games and a net run rate of +0.558. The Dindigul Dragons follow the Royal Kings, with six points on the board after four games played.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans are sixth in the table, having won two and lost two of their four matches so far. Below them sit the Salem Spartans, who have only one win after four matches.

Ba11sy Trichy are struggling in TNPL 2023 as they languish at the bottom of the points table, having lost all four of their matches. They have a net run rate of -1.903.

Chepauk Super Gillies suffer their fourth consecutive loss in TNPL 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Siechem Madurai Panthers got off to a disastrous start and were struggling at 50/6 after 9.4 overs.

Washington Sundar, who came in at number seven, played a brilliant knock of 56* off 30 balls to help the Panthers post 141 on the board. The Super Gillies picked up seven wickets in total, with M Silambarasan and Baba Aparajith finishing with two scalps each.

In reply, the Super Gillies’ top-order batters got starts but failed to convert them. After Baba Aparajith, who came in at number three, no batter from the Super Gillies got into double digits as they finished their innings on 129/9 and lost the game by 12 runs. After starting the TNPL 2023 season with two wins, this was the Super Gillies' fourth consecutive loss.

Ajay Krishna bowled outstandingly and registered figures of 4/18 in his three overs. Murugan Ashwin grabbed three scalps and conceded only 25 runs in four overs as the Panthers defend the total successfully.

