TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Match 1

The first match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Lyca Kovai Kings beat the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans comprehensively. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore hosted this clash.

With the comprehensive win, the Lyca Kovai Kings started the competition on a winning note. They won the game by 70 runs and have increased their net run rate. They have a net run rate of +3.500 and have moved to the top of the points table.

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans didn’t have the best of starts to TNPL 2023. They were completely outplayed by the Lyca Kovai Kings and suffered a massive loss. They will be eager to forget this loss quickly and bounce back in their next game.

The Salem Spartans and the Chepauk Super Gillies will lock horns in the second game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. This high-octane clash will be held at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore and both will be hoping to kickstart the tournament on a positive note.

Sai Sudharsan stars in Lyca Kovai Kings’ comprehensive win

Sai Sudharsan in action for Lyca Kovai Kings (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The Lyca Kovai Kings were asked to bat first and Sai Sudharsan displayed a batting masterclass while batting at three. He played a brilliant knock of 86 off 45 balls to help his side post 179 on the board. He hit eight fours and four maximums and carried forward his rich form. The Tamizhans picked up seven wickets in total, with Vijay Shankar finishing with three while giving away only 26 runs in his four overs.

In reply, the Tamizhans faltered as their batters failed to adapt to the conditions. Tushar Raheja top-scored with 33 for them but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over 109 to lose the game by 70 runs. Skipper Shahrukh Khan starred with the ball for the Kings as he finished with figures of 3/20 in his four overs to help his side win the game by a massive margin.

