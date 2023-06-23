TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans, Match 13

The 13th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Nellai Royal Kings defeat the Salem Spartans in a close-fought contest by five wickets at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

The Nellai Royal Kings registered their third win of the competition and have moved to the third spot in the points table with six points and a net run rate of +0.561.

Table-toppers Dindigul Dragons also have six points under their belt, but have a better net run rate of +1.623.

Lyca Kovai Kings have won three games out of four and are second in the table. The Chepauk Super Gillies, with two wins and two losses from four matches, are fourth in the points table. Salem Spartans suffered their second loss of TNPL 2023 and occupy the fifth position with two points and a net run rate of -0.219.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, who also have one win and two losses after three matches, are sixth with a net run rate of -1.497. Ba11sy Trichy have lost all three of their games so far and are placed above the Siechem Madurai Panthers, who have two losses from two matches.

Nellai Royal Kings get back to winning ways in TNPL 2023

Sonu Yadav in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

After being put in to bat first, the Salem Spartans were at 115/4 at the end of 16 overs when rain played spoilsport. Kaushik Gandhi scored 51 runs off 43 balls and Maan Bafna played a 19-run cameo off 8 deliveries.

S Lakshay Jain bowled well for the Nellai Royal Kings, picking up two wickets in his two overs. NS Harish conceded only 17 runs in his four overs and took one wicket.

Due to the rain delay, the second innings was also reduced to 16 overs and the target revised to 129 via the D/L method. G Ajitesh scored 39 runs off 31 balls and laid a solid foundation before Laxmesha Suryaprakash played a blistering knock of 33* off 14 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare. After a seven-wicket loss against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their previous encounter, the Royal Kings bounced back well.

