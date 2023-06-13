TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match 2

The defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies defeated the Salem Spartans in the second match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore hosted this encounter.

With the win, the Chepauk Super Gillies grabbed two points and got off to a perfect start in the competition. With the 52-run win, the Super Gillies have boosted their net run rate to +2.6 and have moved to the second spot. The Salem Spartans are placed third on the points table, with a net run rate of -2.6.

Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the opening game of TNPL 2023 and got off to a winning start. They are the table-toppers presently, with two points and a net run rate of +3.5. The Tamizhans are sitting in the fourth position, having lost their opening game. They will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture.

A solid all-round effort sees Chepauk Super Gillies get off to a winning start

Chepauk Super Gillies got off to a winning start (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

The Super Gillies opted to bat first and Pradosh Ranjan Paul led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He played some fantastic shots and was also helped by some poor bowling from the Spartans.

Paul scored 88 off 55 balls as it helped the Super Gillies post a mammoth 217 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. The Spartans picked up five wickets in total, with Sunny Sandhu finishing with two.

While chasing a massive total, the Spartans' batters got starts but failed to capitalize on them. They failed to put up big partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

They kept falling behind the required run rate. Muhammed Adnan Khan, lower down the order, played a sensational cameo of 47* off 15 balls but it wasn’t enough. They finished their innings on 165/9 to lose the game by 52 runs.

Baba Aparajith, Rocky Bhasker, and M Viju Arul picked up two wickets apiece as it helped the Chepauk Super Gillies defend the total successfully. They will be very happy with their performance and will look to emulate the same in their next outing. The Salem Spartans, on the other hand, will have to fire in unison to grab their first win of the competition.

