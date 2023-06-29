TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy, Match 21

In Match 21 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023, the Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Ba11sy Trichy comprehensively at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem. With this, the Salem leg came to an end.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers grabbed their third win of TNPL and have taken their points tally to six. They are now placed in the fourth position with a net run rate of -0.005. Ba11sy Trichy suffered their fifth loss of the competition and continue to languish at the bottom of the points table.

The Lyca Kovai Kings are the table-toppers, having won five games out of six. They also have a healthy net run rate of +2.138 and have already qualified for the playoffs. The Nellai Royal Kings follow the Kovai Kings with eight points under their belt. They have won four games out of five.

The Dindigul Dragons also have won four games but sit below the Royal Kings because of a low net run rate. The Dragons have a net run rate of +0.513 as opposed to +0.558 of the Royal Kings. The Chepauk Super Gillies are struggling a bit in the competition and are placed fifth in the points table.

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans follow the Super Gillies, with two wins and three losses so far. Below them sit the Salem Spartans who have managed to win only one game out of five and have only two points under their belt. They have a net run rate of -1.693.

Ba11sy Trichy suffer their fifth straight loss of TNPL 2023

Gurjapneet Singh in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Siechem Madurai Panthers)

Ba11sy Trichy were asked to bat first by the Siechem Madurai Panthers. The Trichy batters never got going as they got bundled out on 105 as they failed to play their full quota of 20 overs. Mani Bharathi was the lone fighter for them as he scored 48 off 40 balls. Each of the Panthers’ bowlers picked up at least a wicket as Saravanan finished with figures of 3/23 in his four overs.

In reply, Suresh Lokeshwar scored 32 at the top of the order which laid them a solid foundation while chasing a modest total. Swapnil Singh (25*) and Washington Sundar (18*) remained unbeaten as they took the Panthers across the line with three overs to spare. With this seven-wicket loss, Ba11sy Trichy suffered their fifth loss of TNPL and remain winless.

