TNPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match 27

The 27th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Siechem Madurai Panthers beat the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in a nail-biting contest. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli hosted this encounter.

With this win, the Tamizhans qualified for the playoffs and became the final team to qualify for the playoffs of TNPL 2023. They grabbed their fourth win of the competition and have moved to the fourth spot in the points table, with eight points and a net run rate of -0.324 to their name.

The Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, and Nellai Royal Kings are placed first, second, and third in the points table and have already qualified for the playoffs of TNPL 2023. The Tamizhans after coming out on top on Tuesday (July 4) have made it to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Chepauk Super Gillies, as a result, have got knocked out of the tournament. They managed to win only three games out of seven and finished in the fifth position. They had a good net run rate of 0.683 but missed out on qualification by a fine margin.

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans lost their fifth loss of the competition and as a result, are placed sixth in the points table. They finish with a net run rate of -0486. The Salem Spartans are sitting below the Tamizhans in the points table, with four points to their name, and can finish above the Tamizhans if they win their final league game.

Ba11sy Trichy have played six games so far and are yet to win a single game. They have a net run rate of -1.9 and will be hoping to finish TNPL 2023 on a high when they will take on the Nellai Royal Kings on Wednesday, July 5.

Siechem Madurai Panthers qualify for the playoffs of TNPL 2023

Siechem Madurai Panthers in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

The Siechem Madurai Panthers were asked to bat first by the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the 27th match of TNPL 2023. On the back of contributions from Suresh Lokeshwar (44), skipper C Hari Nishaanth (34), and V Aaditya (37), the Panthers posted 160 on the board. The Tamizhans picked up five wickets in total, with Trilok Nag finishing with two.

In reply, Tushar Raheja scored 51 while opening the batting. The other batters failed to contribute but P Bhuvaneswaran played a good cameo of 18* off seven balls to take the game to the last over. Gurjapneet Singh bowled brilliantly in the death overs and held his nerves to help the Panthers defend the total successfully.

The Panthers won the game by four runs and with this, the Panthers qualified for the playoffs. They grabbed their fourth win of the competition and successfully made it to the top four. The Tamizhans, on the other hand, failed to finish the tournament on a high.

