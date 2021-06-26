TNPL set to take place in July-August

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to take place in the month of July and August, a Cricbuzz report confirmed.

The 32-match tournament will take place behind closed doors with Chennai being the center. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has shortlisted Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem to host all the games.

A TNCA Official (in Cricbuzz) has confirmed that TNPL season 5 will begin from July 19 to August 15. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 25, 2021

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is planning to host the tournament in three phases, an official confirmed. He said,

"We are planning three phases for the league. We intend to start the league in Chennai because the Covid cases are down in the city. Basing on the government's approval, the matches will be held in two other venues and we will come back to Chennai for the final."

The TNPL was called off due to the COVID scare last year like many other competitions. This year around, TNPL was scheduled to start on June 4 but was called off due to the prevailing COVID situation in the country. But with the second wave witnessing a downtrend, TNCA is hopeful of hosting the event.

TNCA to release TNPL 2021 schedule in a day or two

The decision comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a green signal to state associations to host T20 leagues if they abide by the BCCI rules.

An official announcement of the exact commencement date and the entire itinerary is expected to be released within a day or two. Chepauk Super Gillies are the defending champions while Dragons are runners-up.

The eight participating teams are - Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Trichy Warriors (formerly Ruby Kanchi Warriors), iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (formerly Karaikudi Kaalai), Siechem Madurai Panthers (formerly Madurai Super Giant), Salem Spartans (formerly Tuti Patriots) and Nellai Royal Kings (formerly VB Thiruvallur Veerans)

