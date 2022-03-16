"To beat Australia, good is not enough" - Michael Vaughan urges India to bring Shafali Verma back in playing XI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the Indian management to bring hard-hitting opener Shafali Verma back in the playing XI for their next World Cup game against Australia.
Mithali Raj and co stare at an early exit after a humiliating defeat against England on Wednesday (March 16). An uphill challenge beckons when India play Australia, who are still undefeated in the competition.
Vaughan believes the women in blue need to be exceptional against the mighty Aussies to trump them and keep their hopes alive in the tournament. He said in this regard:
“I would go Shafali Verma. To beat Australia, good is not enough. You need exceptional. And Verma can provide you with the exceptional."
He added:
“It may not be her day; she might not get any. But to beat Australia, you can't just prod along. You are going to need something above par. And Verma can provide that.”
Meanwhile, Shafali Verma has been dropped in favour of Yastika Bhatia after she failed to score enough runs in the last few games. The 18-year-old started the game against arch-rivals Pakistan but bagged a duck. Since then, Verma has been warming the bench.
"That's the consolation for them after this game" - Anjum Chopra on what could motivate India against Australia
Meanwhile, Anjum Chopra feels Mithali Raj and co, should remind themselves that they broke Australia's record winning streak last year and draw confidence from that.
The former player said:
“India would consistently want to remind themselves that it was them who broke the streak of wins of Australia in Australia last year. That's the consolation for them after this game."
The Asian Giants ended Meg Lanning and co.'s 26-match winning run in One Day Internationals, winning by two wickets at Mackay. Both teams will lock horns in the ongoing Women's World Cup on Saturday (March 19) in a crucial game in Auckland.