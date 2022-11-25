"To get your place in WC23 squad you have to break the doors" - Twitterati miffed with Shubman Gill for not converting his fifty in the 1st ODI against New Zealand

Team India opening batter Shubman Gill recorded his fourth ODI half-century in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday, November 25. The youngster, however, departed as soon as he reached the landmark and failed to convert his start into a big score at Eden Park in Auckland.
After missing out on making a potential debut appearance in the recently culminated T20I series against the Blackcaps, the right-handed batter was slotted straight at the top of the order for the ODIs.
Gill continued his prolific partnership with stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan with a solid 124-run partnership for the opening wicket. The duo took their time against a new ball and a four-pronged New Zealand seam bowling unit. India scored only 40 runs in the powerplay before picking up their pace.
The opening batter looked in sublime touch, making use of the short boundary dimensions to score three sixes in his innings. The Punjab-born player's stint at the crease came to an abrupt end after he flicked a delivery on leg-stump by Lockie Ferguson, straight to the man at deep square leg, who did not make a mistake.
Since his return to the ODI setup earlier this year, he has managed to stitch up a start on almost every occasion, but only has a lone century to his name so far.
The Twitterati felt that Gill just had to make the most of his chances to rest his case for the ODI World Cup next year.
Team India lose Shikhar Dhawan's wicket shortly after Gill's dismissal
As mentioned earlier, Gill's departure brought the curtains down on a solid opening stand. Skipper Dhawan also followed suit soon after courtesy of a soft dismissal.
The left-handed batter chipped a chance, straight to Finn Allen at point, to bring two new batters to the crease. He departed after scoring 72 runs off 77 deliveries, marking his first ODI fifty after five matches.
At the time of writing, India were placed at 140-2 after 27 overs. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are currently rebuilding the Indian innings as New Zealand hope to attain a further grip on the long Indian batting unit.
Should Shubman Gill work on converting his innings into a more substantial and impactful score? Let us know what you think.
