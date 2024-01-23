"To do what I did in a pressure game was surreal"- Josh Brown reflects on his epic knock in BBL 2023-24 Challenger

Brisbane Heat opener Josh Brown almost single-handedly took his team to the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 season after smashing an incredible 140 runs off just 57 balls in the Challenger against the Adelaide Strikers.

Brown broke some records along the way - his 12 sixes were the most by a player in a BBL innings. His 140 is also the highest individual score in a BBL playoff match and the third-highest in the history of the league, behind Glenn Maxwell (154*) and Marcus Stoinis (147*).

Josh Brown opened up on his emotions after the incredible knock and told the reporters:

"It [messages] hasn't stopped. I haven't really felt it [sink in] yet. I'm pretty tired. It was pretty special to do it in a final... for the team and rewarding for myself. To do what I did in a pressure game was surreal."

He also spoke about his mother, who was present in the stands.

"It was very special, they know how hard I worked to get to where I am now," Brown added.

Brown claimed that Brisbane Heat assistant coach Darren Lehmann's advice of working on slowing down his bat swing helped him unleash his best. Brown's knock powered the Heat to 214-7, which proved to be too much for the Strikers as they were bundled out for 160 in reply.

Josh Brown on his hip niggle

Following the incredible knock, Josh Brown was understandably exhausted and also picked up a hip niggle in the process. However, he is confident of being fully fit for the summit clash against the Sydney Sixers on Wednesday, January 24.

"Pulled up pretty bad and will have to keep managing it. The way I was batting was not too good for the body. Should be [okay]," he stated.

The Brisbane Heat had also made it to the final of the previous BBL season, only to lose in the last over to the Perth Scorchers. Brown claimed that the Heat players are pumped up to take on the Sixers in their backyard and go one step better this time.

