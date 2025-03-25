"To the one and only Dragon Singh" - Yuvraj Singh posts special birthday wish for father Yograj [In Picture]

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a heartfelt post on social media on Tuesday, March 25, to celebrate his father Yograj Singh's 67th birthday. Yograj, also a former India cricketer, played six ODIs, taking four wickets, and also featured in one Test match, where he claimed a single wicket.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj marked the occasion by sharing a photo on his Instagram stories with his father, which also featured his wife Hazel Keech and their two children — son Orion and daughter Aura. The 43-year-old wrote:

“Happy birthday to the one and only #DragonSingh. Lots of love dad! Hope your day is as action-packed as you are.”

Yuvraj Singh posts special birthday wish for father Yograj (Image via Instagram-@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019. The left-hander played 304 ODIs for India, amassing 8,701 runs, with 52 fifties and 14 centuries, while also taking 111 wickets, including a memorable five-wicket haul during the 2011 ODI World Cup.

He also appeared in 58 T20Is, scoring 1,177 runs, including eight fifties, and took 28 wickets. Additionally, the 43-year-old featured in 40 Test matches, accumulating 1,900 runs, with 11 fifties and three centuries to his name.

“I will make him the world's greatest batter” - Yograj Singh on Arjun Tendulkar

Former cricketer Yograj Singh recently made a bold statement regarding Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar. The 67-year-old asserted that Arjun's batting potential is still unknown, and he believes he can make him the world's greatest batter. Yograj said (via Hindustan Times):

"If Arjun Tendulkar comes to me now, I will make him the world's greatest batter in six months. No one knows the potential he has with the bat. He was with me for 12 days, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy.”

"Sachin and Yuvraj told me to take Arjun Tendulkar under my wings. He stayed here with me for 10-12 days. I thought, 'he is such a great batter. Why are you wasting him in bowling?' As a batting all-rounder, he will be fine," Yograj added.

The 25-year-old has played in 17 first-class matches, scoring 532 runs at an average of 23.13, and has claimed 37 wickets. Arjun is currently part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) roster for IPL 2025.

