"Toh batao kiska wicket lu bhaiya" - Yuzvendra Chahal pens emotional note for former Test captain Virat Kohli

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has penned an emotional note for Virat Kohli, who recently relinquished his duties as India's Test captain.

Kohli's decision came a day after India's 2-1 defeat against South Africa in the Test series. Ever since, congratulatory messages from all over the cricketing world have flooded social media.

Chahal, who has played under Kohli for a long period of time, also joined the bandwagon. Taking to Twitter, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote:

"Toh batao kiska wicket lu bhaiya. The journey from understanding each other to having faith in each other is definitely something I will cherish forever. Many more games to conquer ahead with the same gist & high performance. Here’s to your successful 7 years skipper."

Kohli finished with 40 wins in 68 Tests, only behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh on the all-time list. Under Virat Kohli, India have scaled new heights as a Test team. From beating Australia in their den twice to making it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship and dominating the ICC Test Rankings, Kohli's India have done it all.

The Indian team, captained by Kohli, were leading England 2-1 in a Test series before the fifth and final Test was called off due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp.

Virat Kohli gears up for the three-match ODI series

The 33-year-old, who will play his first ODI series since being removed as captain, will be desperate to put some runs under his belt. He will also have his eyes on the 71st international century, that has eluded him for more than 24 months now.

Kohli will play his first ODI since March 2021 when India hosted England.

The three-match ODIs between India and South Africa will kick off on January 19 (Wednesday) in Paarl, followed by games on January 21 and 23.

