"Told him, world would spit on you" - Yograj Singh launches scathing remark against Kapil Dev 

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, grabbed headlines again for his explosive comments. This time, he launched a verbal tirade against the former Indian captain Kapil Dev for dropping him from the squad during their playing days.

Yograj made his ODI debut in the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup against New Zealand under Dev in December 1980. However, his ODI career was short-lived, as his last appearance came in February 1981 in the same series. In six games, he picked up four wickets at an average of 46.50.

The former pacer has time and again blamed Kapil Dev for not giving him enough chances to grow his international career. In a recent interview with Zee Switch, Yograj referenced Yuvraj's career accomplishments to throw shade at the former World Cup-winning captain.

"The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev... I told him, I'll leave you in a position where the world would spit on you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup [1983]. End of discussion," Singh said.

Yograj Singh blames MS Dhoni for destroying Yuvraj Singh's career

Apart from taking an aim at Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh was also furious at former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for ruining Yuvraj Singh's career. During the aforementioned interview, Yograj said:

“He [Dhoni] should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life."

"That man has ruined my son's life, who could have played for four to five more years," he added.

As per Yograj Singh, his son should receive Bharat Ratna for battling through cancer and helping Team India lift the 2011 World Cup. The showpiece event saw Yuvraj emerge as Player of the Tournament for his contribution of 362 runs and 15 wickets.

