“Told him I had played World Cup while battling cancer” - Yuvraj Singh opens up on inspirational message for Shubman Gill ahead of Pakistan clash

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is hopeful of opener Shubman Gill recovering in time for the high-voltage 2023 World Cup clash against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. Yuvraj revealed that he tried to encourage Gill by reminding him that he played the 2011 World Cup while battling cancer.

Yuvraj is Gill’s mentor and has played a crucial role in his rise in international cricket. The latter has missed India’s first two World Cup matches against Australia and Afghanistan due to illness. Although he is in Ahmedabad, where India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, there is uncertainty over his participation in the match.

Speaking to ANI, Yuvraj revealed that he shared with Gill his experience of how he played cricket during the 2011 while dealing with cancer. Yuvraj said:

"Shubham Gill ko maine tagda kar diya hai [I have strengthened Shubham Gill]. I told him that I had played in the World Cup while battling cancer, so I got ready quickly to join the team. Hopefully, he will be ready for the India vs Pakistan game.

When you have a fever and dengue, it is really tough to play a cricket match, and I have experienced that. So I hope that if he is fit, then he will definitely play,” the 41-year-old said.

Expand Tweet

Yuvraj was the Player of Tournament when India lifted the World Cup in 2011, scoring 362 runs and claiming 15 wickets with his left-arm spin.

“It should be a cracker of a game” - Yuvraj on India vs Pakistan clash

Irrespective of whether or not Gill is available for Saturday’s World Cup contest, there is plenty of hype over one of the biggest rivalries in sports. Asked for his views on the Indo-Pak clash, Yuvraj said that he expected a cracker of a match since both teams are in great form.

"India is already confident because they have beaten Australia and Afghanistan. It was a brilliant hundred from Rohit Sharma. I think at the moment both teams are high on confidence, and it should be a cracker of a game. Mohammad Rizwan is in great form. Both teams have outstanding games. Especially for Pakistan, they chased 300-plus runs against Sri Lanka, so it will give them a lot of confidence," the former cricketer concluded.

India beat Australia by six wickets and Afghanistan by eight wickets in their first two 2023 World Cup games. Pakistan began their campaign with an 81-run win over Netherlands before chasing down 345 against Sri Lanka.