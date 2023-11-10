"Told my wife that's the second most pain I've ever been in" - Glenn Maxwell on his cramps during AUS vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opened up on the magnitude of pain he felt during his stunning double-hundred against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup clash. Maxwell revealed telling his wife that the body cramps he experienced were one of his most painful experiences ever.

Maxwell crafted one of the most remarkable World Cup innings as he led Australia to a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 7. Coming in at 49-4 and finding his side at 91-7 at one stage, the 35-year-old's innings helped the five-time champions etch a victory for the ages.

Speaking on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, the Victorian admitted facing breathing problems and panicked as the pain got unbearable.

He said:

"I started breathing really fast and it was like I was going into shock. I told my wife that's the second most pain I've ever been in [after breaking my leg last year]. My whole body was shaking because I felt like I couldn't get any air in. The physio came out and started trying to control my breathing.

"There was a little bit of panic because I just didn't know what to do, I was in so much pain, I didn't know how to stop it."

Maxwell said that he knew he won't be able to run like earlier as his right middle toe started to bend back. The spin-bowling all-rounder added that he usually faced only 40-50 balls and that day was unusual.

"Different body parts started going at different times. The first thing was the middle toe on my right foot started to bend back and I thought, 'Oh no, this is going to be horrible'.

"The next few overs were so frustrating - I was facing up, knowing my foot was just about to go into cramps. I knew I was not going to be able to run soon. My normal limit is facing 40 to 50 balls."

With the right-hander unable to run after passing 150, he deployed no footwork but deposited the balls into the boundary at will. He hammered a six into the deep mid-wicket region at the end to become the first Australian men's player to hit an ODI double-hundred.

"The physio gave me pickle juice and I spat it out" - Glenn Maxwell

Physio attends to Glenn Maxwell. (Credits: Getty)

Maxwell revealed that the pickle juice fed to him by the physio Nick Jones for cramps was completely distasteful, saying:

"The physio gave me pickle juice and I spat it out. I haven't had pickle juice for 10 years. It tastes like a cheeseburger. I remember spitting it out and thinking, 'This is the last thing in the world I need right now.' That didn't really help at all."

However, the veteran equally lauded Jones for encouraging him to carry on by advising him not to run, adding:

"The physio gave me some really good advice though, especially when I seized up completely. He said if I came off then he didn't think I'd be able to come back on and go again. He told me to stick it out for a little bit longer. 'Don't run, just stay at one end and see how you go.' That was good advice, we stopped trying to run."

It was also the highest run-chase in ODIs and the unbeaten 201* propelled Australia to the semi-finals. Pat Cummins and Co. are likely to face South Africa in the semi-finals.