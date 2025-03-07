“Took the liberty of teasing him” - Abrar Ahmed’s shocking revelation of Virat Kohli from IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed made a stunning revelation about teasing Virat Kohli during the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India in Dubai on February 23. In a must-win game for Pakistan, having lost their tournament opener to New Zealand, Kohli stood between them and victory.

Chasing 242 for victory, India were 31 for 1 in five overs when Kohli walked out to bat. Despite the pressure of an India-Pakistan contest, the champion batter scored a brilliant 100* off 111 deliveries to help his side seal a six-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Abrar was the lone bowler to pose any threat to Kohli and the other Indian batters. He finished with excellent figures of 1 for 28 in 10 overs but could not dismiss Kohli despite troubling the batter several times.

Reflecting on his battle with Kohli, Abrar told Telecom Asia Sport (via Hindustan Times):

"My childhood dream of bowling to Kohli has come true in Dubai. It was a great challenge and I took the liberty of teasing him, asking him to hit me a six, but he never got angry. Kohli is a great batter, we all know that. But he is a great human being too."

Abrar also revealed Kohli's praise for him after the match, saying:

"He said, ‘well bowled’ after the match, and that made my day. I have grown up idolizing Kohli and used to tell Under-19 players that one day I will bowl to him. Kohli's fitness is outstanding. The way he runs between the wicket is eye-catching and that's what makes him a unique cricketer."

The loss eliminated Pakistan from semifinal contention, while India clinched a place in the top four. It was also Pakistan's sixth consecutive ODI defeat to their arch-rivals.

"That's my style and I see nothing wrong with it" - Abrar Ahmed on his celebration after dismissing Shubman Gill

Abrar Ahmed produced a beauty to dislodge a well-set Shubman Gill [Credit: Getty]

Abrar Ahmed defended his celebrations after dismissing Shubman Gill in the India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash. The Pakistan leggie produced a peach to clean Gill up on 46, following which he made a cross-hand gesture in celebration.

"That's my style and I see nothing wrong with it. No official told me that I did anything wrong but if it hurt anyone, I am sorry for that. It was not my intention to hurt anyone," said Abrar.

While Pakistan's tournament ended in disappointment, India have gone from strength to strength. Following the Pakistan victory, the Men in Blue topped Group A by defeating New Zealand in their next outing before eliminating Australia in the semifinal.

Rohit Sharma's Men will take on New Zealand in the grand finale in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

