"Took me down memory lane" - Cheteshwar Pujara shares throwback picture from 2006 U19 World Cup

Cheteshwar Pujara recently shared a throwback picture from the 2006 U19 World Cup. The post came after India pulled off an emphatic victory against Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing U19 World Cup in the West Indies.

Pujara had a spectacular run in the competition, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 349 runs. He was also named the Player of the Tournament. Reminiscing about the early stages of his career, the Saurashtra batsman shared an old photo on his Instagram handle. The 34-year-old batsman captioned the post:

"Watching the team do well in the ongoing U19 WC, took me down memory lane to our enriching experience in 2006!"

Despite Pujara's brilliant showdown, India ended as the runners-up, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Green prevailed over their neighbours in a low-scoring encounter, bowling out India for 71 runs while defending 110 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Columbo.

Speaking of the ongoing tournament, India U19 rode on an outstanding 204-run partnership between captain Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed to post 290 runs on the board.

In reply, Ravi Kumar gave India its first breakthrough in the second over. Campbell Kellaway and Corey Miller steadied the innings before the Indian spinners came to the party. Vicky Ostwal picked up three wickets while Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sandhu returned with two wickets apiece to bowl out Australia for 194 runs.

Two future stars of Indian cricket are born



#INDvAUS #U19CWC An outstanding partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed help India book a place in the U19 World Cup finalTwo future stars of Indian cricket are born An outstanding partnership between Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed help India book a place in the U19 World Cup final 👏🇮🇳Two future stars of Indian cricket are born 🌟#INDvAUS #U19CWC https://t.co/gVvD0wlgib

India will now lock horns with England in the ICC U19 World Cup final on Saturday in Antigua.

"They will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs" - BCCI president on Pujara, Rahane's future

India's Test veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have come under the scanner for their recent form with the bat. While Rahane scored his last century in Melbourne, India's No. 3 last reached the three-digit figure in 2019.

Sourav Ganguly believes playing in the Ranji Trophy will help both players rediscover their form. Speaking to Sportstar, the former India captain said:

"They are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs - which I am sure they will."

The Ranji Trophy will begin on February 10, with the first phase of the competition being played until March 15. The second phase will take place between May 30 and June 26.

