Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali recalled an old interview with former India skipper Mohammad Azharduddin following Tilak Varma's heroics in the second T20I against England in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. The 54-year-old remembered how once Azharuddin spoke highly about the left-hander Varma, who also comes from Hyderabad.

The remarks came after Varma smashed an unbeaten 72 runs off 55 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries in the second T20I between India and England.

The left-hander has completely transformed himself after getting promoted to No.3 in the batting order. He smashed two consecutive T20I centuries (107* and 120*) while batting at the same spot in South Africa last year.

Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel (from 4:18 onwards):

"When I interviewed Mohammad Azharuddin, he took the name of Tilak Varma when he was nothing, playing only in IPL. He said, ‘There is Tilak Varma, watch him [play]’ and now it’s come true."

"Duniya ek numbari to Tilak Varma teen nambari" - Basit Ali

Basit Ali further lauded Tilak Varma for his excellence with the bat at No.3. He also credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for using the left-right combination wisely.

He said in the aforementioned video (from 0.01 onwards):

"Duniya ek numbari to Tilak Varma teen nambari (If the World No.1, then Tilak Varma is No. 3.) You’ll ask what did I say? It’s because he is performing back-to-back since he’s come at No. 3."

"You saw [in the match], that Gautam [Gambhir] used the left-right combination [well]. [Varma] Played well, what a match," Basit added.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav promoted Tilak Varma back to his No.3 role in the second game of the five-match series. Suryakumar batted at one drop in the series opener, where he got out for a three-ball duck. Varma scored an unbeaten 19 off 16 deliveries in that match while batting at No.4. The hosts won that game by seven wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With back-to-back wins, the Men in Blue have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. They will now be keen to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third T20I against England, scheduled in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. India have not lost a T20I series since the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

