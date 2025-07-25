"Toota bhi hota toh khelta" - Former coach makes stunning revelation on Rishabh Pant's finger injury amid heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former head coach Ravi Shastri revealed a stunning conversation that he had with Rishabh Pant before the start of the fourth Test against England. The game is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

In the third Test, Rishabh Pant sustained a finger injury and did not keep wickets, with Dhuv Jurel coming in as a substitute wicketkeeper. Ravi Shastri revealed how he asked Pant about his finger and whether he would play the next Test.

"Before this Test I asked him how is that finger? Toota toh nahi hai? (it is not broken right?) You play this game. He said of course I'll play. Toota bhi hota toh khelta (even if it was broken I would play)," Shastri said in a video released by the BCCI.

The former head coach added that Rishabh Pant coming back and batting despite a fractured toe was special. The left-hander was hit on the right toe on the opening day of the fourth Test and had to leave the field. Scans revealed that it was a fracture.

Despite reports surfacing that Pant may not take the field again, he came out on the second day and completed his innings.

"What he did today for the team, if that doesn't lift the team up, nothing will. He just wants to play. He loves playing Test cricket. He loves playing for the country. If anyone doubted he was a teamman, they got to see it firsthand today," Shastri added.

India's first innings ended on 358 as they were bowled out eventually. Rishabh Pant made a key contribution with a crucial half-century.

Rishabh Pant becomes India's leading run-getter in WTC

Resuming his knock on 37, where he had walked off on day one, Rishabh Pant added 17 more runs on the second day. He got to 54 off 75 balls before he was dismissed.

In the process, Pant became India's highest run-getter in the World Test Championship (WTC). The left-hander now has 2731 runs from 38 matches and 67 innings. With six centuries, 16 hundreds, and an average of 43.34, he has been a consistent performer in the format.

The southpaw overtook Rohit Sharma, who was previously at the top with 2716 runs from 40 matches. Pant is among India's top batters in the ongoing series as well. He has made 479 runs in seven innings with two centuries and three half-centuries.

