Top 10 BCCI memes after they continue the musical chairs with Team India captaincy for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was on the firing line of frustrated fans after they continued to play musical chairs with the prestigious Team India captaincy for the upcoming West Indies tour.

After Virat Kohli was relieved of the leadership duties in all three formats, Rohit Sharma succeeded him. However, due to frequent fitness issues and workload management, Sharma has been forced to miss multiple series.

Due to this, the BCCI have appointed KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah as captains in different series. Dinesh Karthik also led Team India in two practice games against county teams ahead of the T20I series against England.

Today, the BCCI announced Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

The frequent changes in the captaincy of the Indian team did not amuse the fans as they expressed their views on the same through some engrossing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the matter:

D Jay @djaywalebabu BCCI giving captaincy to the players nowadays BCCI giving captaincy to the players nowadays https://t.co/hB4usx0AOE

Rabin Chetry @ViratRabin This is Indian cricket, After Virat Kohli left from the captaincy.! This is Indian cricket, After Virat Kohli left from the captaincy.! https://t.co/sYjhg8hf1Q

Sumit @sumittkar

Captaincy bategi rasan mai



#INDvENG Rohit bhaiya ke sasan maiCaptaincy bategi rasan mai Rohit bhaiya ke sasan mai Captaincy bategi rasan mai#INDvENG https://t.co/NfIhffHDaw

BCCI appoint Ravindra Jadeja as vice-captain for the West Indies ODI series

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who last played an ODI in December 2020 against Australia, will make a comeback in the one-day format in this series. He will also act as Shikhar Dhawan's deputy during the tour.

Several regular players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammad Shami have missed out due to workload management.

The ODI series against the West Indies will commence on July 22 in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The same venue will host the remaining two contests on July 24 and 27. A five-match T20I series (July 29 to August 7) will follow it.

The selectors are yet to announce the Team India squad for the T20Is.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far