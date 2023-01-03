Top 10 funny memes after Adam Zampa's botched Mankad attempt in Big Bash League

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa attempted to run out a batter at the non-striker's end but failed on Tuesday, January 3, in a Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 match.

The incident transpired when the Melbourne Stars took on the Melbourne Renegades' side in the 27th match of the latest BBL season. The Renegades batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They managed to reach 139/7 in 19.4 overs before Adam Zampa stole everyone's attention.

The Melbourne Stars captain noticed Tom Rogers taking a head start by leaving the crease before he delivered the next ball. An alert Zampa pulled out of his delivery stride at the last moment and dislodged the bails with Rogers out of the crease. The third umpire then examined the replays and adjudged the batter not out, as Zampa had fully completed his action before removing the bails.

Fans took note of the incident and expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

Cricket.com @weRcricket



#AdamZampa | #BBL12



Adam Zampa warming up before catching up with his Rajasthan Royals teammate R Ashwin. Adam Zampa warming up before catching up with his Rajasthan Royals teammate R Ashwin.#AdamZampa | #BBL12 https://t.co/CI70zQGOmS

Sumith @dh81926287 @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin anna to zampa :- Rukh abi thereko ek cricket rule wali book parcel kartha hu @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin anna to zampa :- Rukh abi thereko ek cricket rule wali book parcel kartha hu 😌 https://t.co/O6FooUdmmx

Anuj @AnujDeswal013

#BBL12 Ashwin and Buttler watching Adam Zampa at Melbourne today! Ashwin and Buttler watching Adam Zampa at Melbourne today! #BBL12 https://t.co/sMNSeJXNG8

"It's not the right way to play cricket yet"- Melbourne Stars Coach David Hussey on Adam Zampa's run-out attempt at the non-strikers' end

After the contest, Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey clarified his team's stance on the controversial incident and stated that it was not the right way to play cricket. He also revealed that Adam Zampa would have withdrawn his appeal if the umpire ruled Tom Rogers out and mentioned it was just a warning for the batter not to leave the crease too early.

Speaking to the BBL broadcaster, David Hussey said:

"I spoke to Zamps already, and he said if it would have been given out, we would have withdrawn our appeal anyway. It's not the right way to play cricket yet. It was more of a warning to the batter not to leave too early because at the end of the innings that's what generally happens."

The Renegades ultimately scored 141 before restricting the Stars to a measly 108/9 to complete a 33-run victory.

Do you agree with David Hussey's views on the matter? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes