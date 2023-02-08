Top 10 funny memes in anticipation ahead of 1st Test between India and Australia in Nagpur in Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series between India and Australia is all set to commence on Thursday (February 9) in Nagpur. It is a crucial series for India as they need to win it to strengthen their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia last toured India in 2017 for a four-match Test series. They made a great start to the series by winning the first Test in Pune by a massive margin of 333 runs.

However, the hosts made a brilliant comeback and won the Test series by a 2-1 margin. India then traveled to Australia in 2019 and 2021 and emerged victorious on both occasions.

The hosts will be looking to continue their dominance and win their fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on the trot. Meanwhile, Australia will be eager to end their losing streak.

Fans across the world have been waiting highly enthusiastically to witness high-octane action between the two top-ranked teams. They expressed the same in their unique way by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

#BorderGavaskarTrophy #IndvsAus #Dhoni Just a Single video.Dhoni trolled all the #BGT pitch claims by the Australian media & pundits.

BGT hasn't even started and Aussies are crying

"Just focus on cricket and not the pitch"- India captain Rohit Sharma on the eve of the 1st Test vs Australia

Speaking at a pre-match conference on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma played down the talk about the pitch. He emphasized that the focus should only be on playing quality cricket. He also stressed the importance of preparing well ahead of the challenging series.

Rohit Sharma said:

“Just focus on cricket and not the pitch. After all the 22 guys out there are all quality players. We have four solid test matches to play in the BGT and we would want to win the series. It is going to be a challenging series and we have to be up for it. Preparation is the key. If you prepare well, you get results.”

As for the mindset to tackle spin conditions, Sharma added:

“It is important to have a plan and figure a way. Everyone has a different method. Some like to sweep some reverse some hitting over the bowler. You need to rotate strike and sometimes you need to counterattack."

