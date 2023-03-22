Top 10 funny memes as Australia get bundled out for 269 in 3rd ODI vs India in Chennai

Australia posted a respectable total of 269 in the third ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. The series is evenly poised at 1-1 going into this decider.

The visiting skipper Steve Smith won the toss in the afternoon and opted to bat first. Mitchell Marsh (47) once again looked in great touch as he smashed the ball cleanly whenever he got the opportunity in the powerplay. Travis Head (33) supported him well by scoring briskly at the other end as Australia reached 68 in 10.5 overs.

Hardik Pandya provided the much-needed breakthrough for India in his first over by dismissing Head. He then delivered massive blows to the visitors by sending Marsh and Steve Smith back to the pavilion in his next two overs.

David Warner (23), Marnus Labuschagne (28), and Alex Carey (38) tried to rebuild the innings in the middle order, but Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the trio before they could convert their scores into substantial contributions. The lower-order batters also chipped in with useful runs to push Australia to 269 at the end.

Speaking at mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav shed light on his gameplan during his three-wicket spell, saying:

"Very simple, I played an India A series here, knew the wicket was going to be slow and keeping it on the wickets was important with variations. Those were the important wickets, especially the Carey dismissal, I enjoyed it.

"(On the wicket of Carey) Been working on bowling within the wicket, try to spin the ball and lots of chances to pick up wickets like edge or top edge. The way Marsh started, we thought they would finish 300 but Hardik bowled well and picked up three wickets, got us back in the game and really happy with the target but we need to thread the chase cautiously, not to lose too many wickets."

